iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.78

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.78 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 1511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 62,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

