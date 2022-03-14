Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $31,142.08 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE IRM opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $150,364,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

