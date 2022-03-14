IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IQV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

NYSE:IQV opened at $213.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.25 and a 200-day moving average of $252.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.30 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

