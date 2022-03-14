iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IQ. Benchmark began coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.01.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,165,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,222,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

