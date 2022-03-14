Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 237,246 shares.The stock last traded at $11.35 and had previously closed at $11.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 136,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 93,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,800,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

