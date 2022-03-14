Invesco Ltd. Purchases 4,838 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.58.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

