Invesco Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

STFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $52.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

