Invesco Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 129,827 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 103,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $957,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.51.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

