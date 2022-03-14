Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Down 37.0% in February

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.78. 1,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

