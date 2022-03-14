Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $44.25

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.25, but opened at $40.91. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 1,933 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

