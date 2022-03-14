Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BSCU opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $20.02.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.