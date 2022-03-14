Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BSCU opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.62. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 223,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,509,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

