Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 190.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $920,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMT stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.