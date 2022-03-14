Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLW. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 78,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PLW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,352. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

