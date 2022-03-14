Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $10,470,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $273.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

