Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.62.

INTU opened at $439.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.38. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

