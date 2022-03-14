Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) versus Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Critical Analysis

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Interactive Brokers Group and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus price target of $105.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.18%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.94 billion 8.67 $308.00 million $3.26 18.69 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 10.80% 3.25% 0.30% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.