Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Given New $8.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 million, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.85. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 107.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 69.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

