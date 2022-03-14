Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.54. 701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSI. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

