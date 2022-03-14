Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) VP Sells 1,561 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
WINA stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.66. 7,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $180.66 and a 52-week high of $277.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.
WINA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.
About Winmark (Get Rating)
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.
