Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) VP Sells 1,561 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WINA stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.66. 7,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $180.66 and a 52-week high of $277.99.

Get Winmark alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Winmark by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Winmark by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Winmark by 8.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Winmark by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

WINA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

About Winmark (Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.