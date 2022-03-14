Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.26, for a total transaction of C$20,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,755 shares in the company, valued at C$520,746.30.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.34. 385,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$12.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

