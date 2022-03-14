Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 11,937 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.78, for a total value of $3,208,426.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MORN stock opened at $260.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.64. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

