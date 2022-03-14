Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 11,937 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.78, for a total value of $3,208,426.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MORN stock opened at $260.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.64. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.
About Morningstar (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
