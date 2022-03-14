Insider Selling: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) EVP Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. Merus has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.02.

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 1,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 109,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

