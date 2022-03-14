Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells 29,838 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Avi S. Katz sold 29,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $200,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $6.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 164,021 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 430,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 260,238 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

