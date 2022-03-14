Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells 29,838 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Avi S. Katz sold 29,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $200,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $6.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Kaleyra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaleyra (KLR)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.