Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $83,754.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.
About Freshworks (Get Rating)
Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.
