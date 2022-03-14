Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Sells $1,105,301.24 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FATE stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

