Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

