Insider Selling: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) COO Sells 3,621 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BSVN stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,161. The company has a market cap of $213.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.13. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank7 by 312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

