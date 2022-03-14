Insider Buying: Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CEO Buys 5,700 Shares of Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,664. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after acquiring an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after buying an additional 518,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $214,233,000 after buying an additional 329,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

