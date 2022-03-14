Insider Buying: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TARA stock remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,127. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 81,935 shares in the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

