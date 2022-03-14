Insider Buying: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of TARA stock remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,127. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.95.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.