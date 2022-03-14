Insider Buying: Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Douglas Toler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, William Douglas Toler purchased 16,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $234,720.00.

NASDAQ HYFM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $71.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,430,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 1,335,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 788,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,773,000 after purchasing an additional 431,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

