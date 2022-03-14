Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

BSEP opened at $30.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.