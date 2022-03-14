Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,618,700 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 2,586,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 218.7 days.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -62.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGXF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

