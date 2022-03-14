Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Up to $24.01

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $24.88. Infosys shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 50,642 shares.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 369,671 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

