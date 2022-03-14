Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Up to $24.01

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $24.88. Infosys shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 50,642 shares.
INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.
The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 369,671 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infosys (INFY)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.