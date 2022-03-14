Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Independent Bank posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

INDB opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.