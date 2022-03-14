Independence (NYSE:IHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IHC opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92. Independence has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Independence’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHC. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Independence by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 607,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independence by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independence in the fourth quarter valued at $13,630,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independence by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

