IMARA (IMRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect IMARA to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMARA stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. IMARA has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 50,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and have sold 293,580 shares valued at $646,649. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMARA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

