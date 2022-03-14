IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

