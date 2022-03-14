IFP Advisors Inc Has $121,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $72.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

