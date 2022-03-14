IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,091 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

