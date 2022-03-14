IFP Advisors Inc Buys 106 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $72,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.91.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $414.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $489.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.70 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

