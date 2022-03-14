IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Loews by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

