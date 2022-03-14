IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 405 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Globe Life by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Globe Life by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GL stock opened at $96.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $95.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,059. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

