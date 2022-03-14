IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after acquiring an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $317.93 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.93.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

