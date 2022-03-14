IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $183.42 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

