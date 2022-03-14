IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $623.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

