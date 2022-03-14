IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $18,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Entegris by 105.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Entegris by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $120.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

