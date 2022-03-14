IDEX (IDEX) Hits Market Cap of $94.60 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. IDEX has a total market cap of $94.60 million and $71.40 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003479 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,710,204 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

