Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IDRA opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,518 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

