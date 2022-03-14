IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $492.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.
About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
