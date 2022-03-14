ICHI 24-Hour Volume Tops $548,429.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, ICHI has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $20.94 or 0.00053560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $89.98 million and $548,429.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.70 or 0.06600400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.13 or 0.99728687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040819 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,296,472 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

